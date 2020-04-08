WHO denies being ‘China-centric’ after Trump comment
0 comments

WHO denies being ‘China-centric’ after Trump comment

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
WHO: Don't expect travel bans, 'Mother Nature' to beat virus

Bruce Aylward, an assistant director-general of the World Health Organization speaks with a chart during a press conference in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Aylward said in Beijing on Monday that China's actions had probably prevented tens of thousands and possibly hundreds of thousands of cases of ther COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)

 Sam McNeil

GENEVA — World Health Organization officials on Wednesday denied that the body was “China-centric” and said that the acute phase of a pandemic was not the time to cut funding, after President Donald Trump said he would put contributions on hold.

The United States is the top donor to the Geneva-based body which Trump said had issued bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. contributions to WHO in 2019 exceeded $400 million, almost double the second-largest member state contribution. China, in contrast, contributed $44 million.

“We are still in the acute phase of a pandemic so now is not the time to cut back on funding,” Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, told a virtual briefing in response to a question about Trump’s remarks.

Dr Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the WHO Director-General, also defended the U.N. agency’s relationship with China, saying its work with Beijing authorities was important to understand the outbreak which began in Wuhan.

“It was absolutely critical in the early part of this outbreak to have full access to everything possible, to get on the ground and work with the Chinese to understand this,” he told reporters.

“This is what we did with every other hard hit country like Spain and had nothing to do with China specifically.”

He also defended WHO recommendations to keep borders open, saying that China had worked very hard to identify and detect early cases and their contacts and ensure they did not travel in order to contain the outbreak.

On Europe, Kluge described the outbreak of coronavirus there as “very concerning” and urged governments to give “very careful consideration” before relaxing measures to control its spread.

“A dramatic rise in cases across the Atlantic skews what remains a very concerning picture in Europe,” he said. “We still have a long way to go in the marathon.”

Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florida governor issues statewide stay-at-home order
National politics

Florida governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday as federal and local pressure mounted on him to abandon the county-by-county approach he had implemented to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a position he had defended for weeks.

Battling exhaustion and trolls, Fauci says he's OK
National politics

Battling exhaustion and trolls, Fauci says he's OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, owns up to doing some not-so-smart things as he helps lead the White House effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Things like forgetting to eat and not getting enough sleep.

US 'wasted' months before preparing for coronavirus pandemic
National politics

US 'wasted' months before preparing for coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — After the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China might ignite a global pandemic, the Trump administration squandered nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal stockpile of critically needed medical supplies and equipment.

White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus
Nation

White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a “rough two-week period” ahead as the White House released new projections that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports