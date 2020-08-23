Widow of murdered retired St. Louis police captain to speak at Republican National Convention

Ann Dorn, the widow of a retired St. Louis Police captain who was shot and killed during a night violence and looting that followed protests in June, will speak Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

President Donald J. Trump’s campaign released the list of speakers on Sunday.

David Dorn, 77, was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, 4123 Martin Luther King Drive, on June 2. He had gone there to check on a burglar alarm. Rioting had followed protests over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, charged with waving a gun at St. Louis protestors, will speak Monday night at the convention.