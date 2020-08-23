 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Widow of murdered retired St. Louis police captain to speak at Republican National Convention
0 comments

Widow of murdered retired St. Louis police captain to speak at Republican National Convention

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Ann Dorn, the widow of a retired St. Louis Police captain who was shot and killed during a night violence and looting that followed protests in June, will speak Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

President Donald J. Trump’s campaign released the list of speakers on Sunday.

David Dorn, 77, was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, 4123 Martin Luther King Drive, on June 2. He had gone there to check on a burglar alarm. Rioting had followed protests over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, charged with waving a gun at St. Louis protestors, will speak Monday night at the convention.

The four-day event is themed “Honoring the Great American Story,” according to four Trump campaign officials involved with the planning process but not authorized to discuss it by name. The convention will feature prominently a number of well-known Trump supporters, including members of the Trump family, but also those whom the GOP say are members of the “silent majority” of Americans who have been aided by Trump’s policies. Some have been “silenced” by a “cancel culture” pushed by Democrats, the campaign officials said.

The Associated Press contributed some information for this article.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports