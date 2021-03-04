Greensill’s funding problems could cause broad ripples

The uncertainty about what happens over the next few days could ripple through Greensill’s clients and other financial institutions.

For the company’s clients, an inability of Greensill to continue funding them may mean having to repay debts soon and finding alternative sources of financing in the near term, according to four experts in short term, inventory-backed — or ‘supply chain’ — financing of the type Greensill offers.

That could be especially problematic for its higher-risk clients, which may struggle to raise funds elsewhere or have to pay much more for the financing.

“If you have just a single source for this kind of capital, you may have to scramble around,” said Craig Jeffrey, of consultancy Strategic Treasurer, near Atlanta, which advises clients on supply chain finance.

Any inability of borrowers to pay could, in turn, lead to losses for credit insurers that have sold protection against defaults on Greensill securities bought by the Credit Suisse funds. And if those insurers don’t pay up, investors could sue Credit Suisse to cover their losses, said Thorsten Beck, finance professor at the University of London. Analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a research note this week that even if the Swiss bank doesn’t face direct financial losses, it would face reputational damage from the crisis.