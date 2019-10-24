Sonoma Sheriff - (Español abajo) UPDATE 10/24 at 2:15am:...
(CNN) -- A raging wildfire has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes after it exploded to thousands of acres in Northern California, authorities said.
The Kincade Fire, ignited Wednesday night, has scorched 10,000 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported Thursday morning.
More than 550 homes -- with about 1,700 residents -- are under mandatory evacuation orders as the blaze burns uncontrollably, Sonoma County officials said. More evacuations may be issued.
The fire erupted the same day that California's largest utility started another round of intentional power cuts to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires. The latest blackouts will continue at least through Thursday in parts of 17 counties, including Sonoma's wine country.
Red flag warnings are in place for more than 25 million people in Northern and Southern California, which means soaring temperatures, low humidity and strong winds will increase fire dangers.
The Kincade Fire started at 9 p.m. Wednesday (midnight ET) and grew to thousands of acres within three hours, Sonoma County Sheriff's Sgt. Juan Valencia said.
As the fire burned, winds gusted up to 76 mph nearby, the National Weather Service said.
A video of the fast-moving blaze was shared by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. It warned residents to be careful. "This is why we issued evacuation orders. Be safe, Sonoma County," it said.