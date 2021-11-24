JPMorgan’s Dimon says he regrets China Communist Party comment

A JPMorgan spokesperson said that Dimon had acknowledged that he should “never speak lightly or disrespectfully about another country or its leadership.”

“During the discussion Jamie made clear China and its people are very smart and very thoughtful.”

Saying he regretted the comments comes a week after Dimon was granted an exemption by the Hong Kong government to visit the Chinese-controlled financial hub without needing to quarantine.

Visitors to the city from most countries must stay in hotel quarantine for two to three weeks at their own cost.

Dimon was in Hong Kong for 32 hours after arriving by private jet.

Global executives typically choose their words carefully when discussing China, where foreign companies have occasionally been subject to backlash for perceived offenses.

Dimon has had to backtrack before from public statements critical of others.

In September 2018, Dimon was speaking at a conference and said he could beat President Donald Trump in a campaign because he was smarter than Trump.