DALLAS — Criminal court sentencings can sometimes resemble church services as criminal defendants try to sway judges with stories of their religious conversions and devotions to God.
But when judges also invoke their religious beliefs in their courtrooms, complaints and controversy usually follow.
Such is the case with State District Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the murder trial of Amber Guyger and handed her a Bible on Wednesday after the emotional sentencing hearing. Moments before, the victim’s brother forgave Guyger with an embrace and suggestion that she turn to God.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation, which advocates for a strict separation of church and state, wasted no time in filing an ethics complaint against Kemp for “proselytizing” from the bench.
Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the same jury that convicted her of murder for shooting her neighbor, Botham Jean, in an apartment she mistook for her own.
The Wisconsin-based group, known as FFRF, accused Kemp of abusing her power by giving Guyger her Bible and urging her to study it and find God. In its complaint to the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct, filed Thursday, the nonprofit organization said Kemp possibly violated judicial canons by imposing on Guyger her personal religious views.
“She was in a government courtroom, dressed in a judicial robe, with all the imprimatur of the state … preaching to someone who was quite literally a captive audience,” Dan Barker and Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-presidents of FFRF, wrote in the complaint. “Here, compassion crossed the line into coercion.”
The judicial canons cited by FFRF provide general guidance about upholding the integrity of the judiciary, avoiding the appearance of impropriety, and performing one’s duties impartially.
George Milner, a veteran Dallas criminal law attorney, said he didn’t see anything in the canons that would have prohibited Kemp’s behavior following the sentencing.
But religious leaders who witnessed the interaction had differing views on the appropriateness of Kemp’s gestures.
Some local religious organizations and pastors said Kemp shouldn’t be faulted for displaying compassion and concern for Guyger. But some said she should have spoken to Guyger about her faith in private, such as in her chambers.
The proceedings were highly unusual for their remarkable and emotional expressions of heartbreak, regret and forgiveness. Attorneys on both sides remarked that they had never cried in court before. Tears also flowed from Kemp and many journalists covering the sentencing.
After the victim impact statement, Kemp left and returned with her personal Bible. She walked up to Guyger.
“You can have it,” she said. “I have three or four more at home. This is the one I use every day. … This is your job for the next month. You read right here: John 3:16.”