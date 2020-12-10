Location, education propel Asian income growth in U.S.

“So, I suspect recent Asian and Latino immigration has been to these high growth areas," Spriggs said.

Education also played an important role, said Marlene Kim, an economist at the University of Massachusetts Boston. More than 54% of Asian Americans had a bachelor’s degree, the highest of any racial or ethnic group, compared to 32% overall for U.S. residents, according to the 2015-2019 American Community Survey.

By comparison, 35.8% of non-Hispanic whites, 21.6% of Blacks and 16.4% of Latinos had bachelor’s degrees.

“We are in a knowledge economy and a college education is key to getting professional jobs that pay well. Asians have the highest percentage of getting a college degree and I think you are seeing that effect,” Kim said. “Asians are more likely to be in professional and technical jobs, which are thriving and increasing their pay and income level.”

But there are wide differences among Asian Americans — a diverse racial category that include Americans with roots in China, India, the Philippines and other Asian nations. Americans of Indian origin had higher rates of college education than those of Cambodian and Hmong origin, according to a report last year from the Pew Research Center.