NEDERLAND, Colo. - A man doing property work near thick brush on a private ranch in Colorado was attacked by a moose, authorities said.
The man, 69, was attacked Thrusday near Nederland, said Jason Clay, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance after the cow attacked.
Wildlife officers surveyed the property and found the cow still in the area, and witnesses said they had seen the moose with a calf recently. That's likely what prompted her aggressive behavior, Clay said.
He said no action will be taken against the moose because the attack occurred outside of town on private property and because the moose was in its natural habitat. He also cited the cow’s seasonal behavior of being very protective of its young for the attack.
While wildlife officials said the attack did not appear to be instigated by irresponsible behavior, they do want to remind the public to respect wildlife and their space, especially at this time of year.