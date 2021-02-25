More Americans are identifying as LGBTQ than ever before, poll finds

David said he leans toward the latter, citing pro-equality legislation as a driver of the increase.

"Several decades ago, LGBTQ identity and conduct were illegal in several states," he said. "As we remove the vestiges of bias and discrimination from our laws, we see more LGBTQ people come out of the shadows."

Leading the migration from the "shadows" is Gen Z -- young adults aged 18 to 23 -- which, in the poll, accounted for 15.9% of LGBTQ American adults.

As fear and stigma unravel, so do myths surrounding specific identities.

Gallup's report reveals that the majority of LGBTQ-identifying Americans -- 54.6% -- say they are bisexual.

David said he attributes this to both a marked increase in bisexual visibility and the social establishment of bisexuality as a valid sexual orientation.

"There is more educational material debunking the myth that being bisexual is akin to not picking a side," he said. "That's a myth ... the reality is that bisexuality is an orientation."

Following the majority which identify as bisexual, the poll shows that nearly a quarter of LGBTQ adults -- 24.5% -- identify as gay, followed by 11.7% as lesbian and 11.3% as transgender. — CNN