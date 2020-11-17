‘More power than traditional media’: Facebook, Twitter policies attacked

Zuckerberg and Dorsey admitted the companies have made some mistakes, but mostly defended their policies.

However, broader problems with their content moderation decisions, especially around violent speech, became evident when Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, asked Facebook’s Zuckerberg if he would commit to taking down the account of former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon after he suggested the beheading of two senior U.S. officials.

Zuckerberg refused. “Senator, no. That’s not what our policies would suggest that we should do in this case,” he said.

Reuters reported last week that Zuckerberg told an all-staff meeting that Bannon had not violated enough of Facebook’s policies to justify his suspension.

Blumenthal also noted that Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which owns YouTube, had been given a “pass“ from the hearing, saying that the company was being rewarded for its “timidity” in content moderation.

Zuckerberg and Dorsey also fielded several pointed questions on whether they act as publishers, which the CEOs said they were not.