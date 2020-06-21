More young people in southern states testing positive for coronavirus

(CNN) -- Officials in states across the South are warning more young people are testing positive for coronavirus.
The shifts in demographics have been recorded in parts of Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and other states -- many of which were some of the first to reopen.
And while some officials have pointed to more widespread testing being done, others say the new cases stem from Americans failing to social distance.
In Mississippi, where one health officer called adherence to social distancing over the past weeks "overwhelmingly disappointing," officials attributed clusters of new cases to fraternity rush parties.
Despite stark warnings from experts across the US, hundreds gathered Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trump's first re-election campaign rally since the start of the pandemic.
Few donned masks even as Tulsa County reported its highest number of new infections in a day Saturday -- the fifth time this week the country reported a record.
So far, the US has recorded more than 2.2 million cases and at least 119,719 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday cases are "shifting in a radical direction" toward populations in their 20s and 30s.
Those younger groups testing positive are mostly asymptomatic and don't require clinical attention, the governor said.
"We're also seeing that not only are they testing positive because they're testing more, they're also testing positive at a higher rate increasingly over the last week," DeSantis said, adding there's evidence of transmission between those younger groups.
That increased testing, he said, comes as many people are returning to the workforce.
Experts have raised alarm about Florida's climbing cases, saying the state could become the next US coronavirus epicenter. On Saturday, Florida reported 4,049 new cases -- the most reported in a single day.
In South Carolina, health officials said Friday people under the age of 30 were increasingly testing positive for the virus -- around18% of the state's total cases come from people between the ages of 21 and 30.
"The increases that we're seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to Covid-19," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control physician consultant. "They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously."
And Georgia's largest hospital also reported seeing an increase in patients in their 20s and 30s, according to CNN affiliate WSB.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.