Emmett Till cousin on inquiry: 'What is the holdup?'

FILE -In this July 12, 2018 file photo, a Mississippi Freedom Trail marker recaps the significance of Bryant's Grocery and Meat Market, left, now in ruins, in Money, Miss., where in 1955, 14-year old Emmett Till, an African American male, allegedly whistled, grabbed and made sexual advances to Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, then wife of the store's owner. The federal government is still investigating the brutal slaying of Till, whose death helped spur the civil rights movement 60 years ago. A Justice Department report issued to Congress about civil rights cold case investigations lists Till's killing as being among the unit's active cases. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

 Rogelio V. Solis

GLENDORA, Miss. — A new bulletproof memorial to Emmett Till has been placed in Mississippi after previous historical markers were vandalized.

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, said the new marker was dedicated Saturday. Members of Till's family attended the ceremony.

The 14-year-old was beaten and killed in 1955, hours after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men of the murder of the African American teen.  

Till's death helped spark the civil rights movement.

The memorial is at the site where Till's body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River.