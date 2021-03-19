No crash test dummy represents average women. What’s that mean for safety?

WASHINGTON — Women get in fewer car accidents than men. But when they do, they’re up to 73% more likely to be injured and 28% more likely to die, according to new data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

One reason for that might be there is no crash test dummy that represents the average female body used in car safety testing, despite women making up more than half of all licensed U.S. drivers.

“It’s completely unacceptable,” said Jason Levine, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety. “What we’re seeing in the studies that keep coming out is that the crash protection is not equal, and it should be.”

Advocates say that needs to change. They are renewing calls for federal regulators to advance studies of crash impacts on women and other groups that are poorly represented in safety testing after several reports have shown women are significantly more likely to be hurt in crashes.

More data — and updates to federal regulations — are necessary to help build better crash test dummies and models to increase vehicle safety, experts say.

Carla Bailo, CEO of the Ann Arbor-based Center for Automotive Research, said the reason there is no average-size female dummy can be traced back to “bad history.”