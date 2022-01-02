One of Marjorie Taylor Greene's verified Twitter accounts permanently suspended

Americans are encouraged to submit details on adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination to the US Department of Health and Human Services' Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. While many adverse events — including deaths — have been reported, very few have been causally linked to the vaccines. All Covid-19 vaccines available in the United States have been scientifically proven to be extremely safe and highly effective.

The tweet was sent at 1:46 p.m. ET on New Year's Day, according to a screenshot obtained by CNN.

According to Twitter's Covid-19 misinformation policy, users can receive a one-week suspension if they violate that policy four times. Violating the Covid-19 policy five or more times can result in a permanent ban.

Greene released a statement after the ban, part of which said: "Social media platforms can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can't stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!"