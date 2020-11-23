Ortega media enrich his family, entrench his hold on Nicaragua

Nicaragua’s tax agency didn’t respond to requests for comment.

It isn’t clear why the taxes have gone unpaid or whether the government has sought to collect them. Tax specialists who reviewed the documents told Reuters both stations are in clear violation of Nicaraguan tax law. “Any other company would have already been seized,” one of the experts said.

Consider the case of Canal 12, a private television station owned by Mariano Valle, a Managua businessman. Valle has sought to keep his channel independent, and its journalists and on-air guests have criticized Ortega policies.

In September, Ortega’s government said the channel owes about $800,000 in unpaid taxes. A judge, pending ongoing litigation, authorized the state to seize the station’s offices and cars, and Valle’s home, and keep them if the channel loses in court.

The channel in a statement called the moves “arbitrary and illegal.” In September Valle told a local radio station, “we don’t owe anything.” He didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Eduardo Enriquez, editor of La Prensa, the last large independent newspaper still operating in Nicaragua, told Reuters that during the protests, tax authorities used their power to block imports of newsprint and ink.