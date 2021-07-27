‘Pathetic and disgraceful’: U.S. lawmakers blast Coca-Cola, Visa and others over Beijing Olympics

Other executives said they respected the U.S. government’s conclusions, but would not weigh in on the matter.

The executives represent the five U.S. companies that have sponsorship commitments running through the Beijing Games under the official Olympic Partner (TOP) Program.

Rights groups, researchers, former residents and some Western lawmakers and officials say Chinese authorities have facilitated forced labor by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in camps since 2016.

President Joe Biden’s administration agreed with a determination by the former Trump administration that the detention camps and other abuses amounted to genocide.

China denies wrongdoing, saying it has set up vocational training centers to combat extremism. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

“Obviously, every one of you, with the exception on occasion of Mr. Rodgers, was sent here with orders not to say anything that could offend the Chinese Communist Party,” Cotton said, calling testimony at the hearing “pathetic and disgraceful.”