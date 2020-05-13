Pentagon awards $134 million for medical supplies for U.S. nursing homes
Pentagon awards $134 million for medical supplies for U.S. nursing homes

Families of nursing home dead seek answers

Paramedics from the St. Charles County Ambulance District help one another put on personal protective equipment before unloading a patient at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation nursing home in St. Charles on Thursday, April 16, 2020. At least nine residents at the nursing home with the COVID-19 virus have died. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said on Wednesday it has awarded a $134 million contract to buy protective eyewear, gloves, gowns, and masks for medical personnel at over 15,000 U.S. nursing homes, as it helps gather medical equipment to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Deliveries of the equipment started this week in New York, New Jersey, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia, said Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a Department of Defense spokesman.

The delivery locations for the 1.2 million goggles, 64.4 million pairs of gloves 12.8 million gowns and 1.8 million masks will be designated by FEMA. Delivery across the United States and its territories will be completed by the end of June, Andrews said in a statement.

The contract was awarded to Federal Resources Supply Company by the Defense Logistics Agency, in coordination with FEMA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.  

