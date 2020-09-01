Related to this story

Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden as a hapless career politician who will endanger Americans’ safety as he accepted his party’s renomination on the South Lawn of the White House. While the coronavirus kills 1,000 Americans each day, Trump defied his own administration’s pandemic guidelines to speak for more than an hour to a tightly packed, largely maskless crowd.

Pence defends police at convention amid rising race tension

BALTIMORE (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence forcefully defended law enforcement Wednesday night but made no mention of the Black Americans killed by police this year as he addressed Republican convention proceedings that unfolded amid new protests against racial injustice following the latest shooting.