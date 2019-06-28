A 27-year-old Alabama woman was indicted on manslaughter charges Wednesday in the shooting death of her own unborn child, even though, police say, another woman pulled the trigger.
The moment quickly became a flashpoint in the broader debate over abortion, particularly in Alabama, and raised questions over how fairly manslaughter charges can be applied in the state.
Marshae Jones of Birmingham, Alabama, was five months pregnant on Dec. 4 when an argument began between her and another woman outside a Dollar General, AL.com reported. The fight, which police said was over the fetus' father, led 23-year-old Ebony Jemison to shoot Jones in the stomach. The mother survived the shooting, but it resulted in a miscarriage.
Jemison was charged with manslaughter, but a grand jury failed to indict her, and the charge was dismissed, according to AL.com. At the time, police alleged that Jones started the argument and that Jemison shot Jones in self-defense.
But on Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Jones on a manslaughter charge, AL.com reported. She was being held Thursday on a $50,000 at the Jefferson County Jail, records show. It is not clear whether Jones has an attorney.
"The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby," Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Danny Reid said in December, in the days following the shooting. "It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby."
Lynneice Washington, the district attorney for Jefferson County's Bessemer division who will handle the case, did not return multiple requests for comment. Multiple calls to the Pleasant Grove Police Department ended in busy signals.
In a phone interview with The Washington Post late Thursday, Ebony Jemison's mother, Earka Jemison, corroborated the police account. She said her daughter was cleared by a grand jury on June 10, when evidence and testimony was presented to suggest Jones started the fight, causing Ebony Jemison to fire a warning shot out of fear. Jones worked at the same company as Ebony Jemison and the unborn child's father, and tension developed between the two women, according to Jemison's mother. Things boiled over on the afternoon of Dec. 4, when she says Jones, who was driving with friends at the time, saw Jemison and leaped out of the vehicle to attack her. Jones' friends exited the car soon afterward and began to move toward the scuffle, she said. "Ebony was afraid for her life and reached in her purse for the gun," Earka Jemison said, adding her daughter had a license to carry a gun. "She tried to fire a warning shot to get away from her." But the shot - which Earka Jemison says was aimed at the ground - ricocheted into Jones instead, the mother said. Earka Jemison told The Post her daughter was receiving threatening messages and calls as a result of the indictment. Ebony Jemison was not available for comment. "If they weren't sitting in the courtroom, let them talk," the mother said about the people threatening her daughter. "I saw the evidence. I saw the evidence."
Alabama is among 38 states with laws that classify fetuses as victims in homicide or assault, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In Alabama, a "person" includes unborn children in any stage of development.