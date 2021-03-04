Pushed out by pandemic, women struggle to regain footing in U.S. job market

Flexibility will be key to helping women who need to oversee their children’s virtual schooling get back to work.

For jobs with easily adjustable work schedules, such as positions in management, the ratio of mothers working did not change significantly during the pandemic, according to a research paper published in February by the San Francisco Federal Reserve. But for occupations with stricter schedules, such as those in education, women with children saw a “pronounced decline” in employment compared to women without children.

Zucker says she is grateful that her husband, a computer programmer, is still working and they have the help of a nanny. But finding long periods of time to work uninterrupted in their two-bedroom apartment in New York City has been difficult, especially with school alternating frequently between in person and virtual.

When Zucker has a meeting or interview, she locks herself in the bedroom, using an ironing board as a desk. She is also productive after her children are asleep.

Zucker said she hopes to find an employer that trusts her to complete tasks on her own schedule. “I can get my work done,” she said.