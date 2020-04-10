Research: Soaring unemployment will mean record bankruptcies in the next year
Research: Soaring unemployment will mean record bankruptcies in the next year

Expect bankruptcies related to COVID-19 shutdowns to set records in the next 12 months, Bloomberg reports, citing research by Edward Altman, professor emeritus at New York University’s Stern School of Business who developed a widely used method called the Z-score for predicting business failures.

“Whether it’s corporate bankruptcies or personal, this is unprecedented,” Altman told Bloomberg in an interview. “We will break the record in dollar amounts because there are much greater amounts of debt outstanding now than in any prior downturn.”

Research by economists at three Federal Reserve banks, including Juan Sanchez in St. Louis, finds coronavirus-related bankruptcies could hit 1 million unless government stimulus programs offset the increase, Bloomberg reports.

