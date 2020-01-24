Second U.S. case of deadly coronavirus confirmed in Chicago
0 comments
breaking

Second U.S. case of deadly coronavirus confirmed in Chicago

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
China closes off large city to stop spread of deadly virus

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The first case of coronavirus in Macao was confirmed on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The infected person, a 52-year-old woman, was a traveller from Wuhan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

 Kin Cheung

CHICAGO —  A second case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States has been identified in Chicago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in a press briefing.

The patient is a Chicago resident in her 60s. She is in isolation at a hospital in Chicago.

The patient flew from Wuhan to Chicago on January 13. She was not ill while traveling and health authorities do not think she spread the virus during that time. Health authorities say she has had limited close contacts since returning to Chicago.

Sixty-three people from 22 states are under investigation for the virus, health officials said.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC confirms first US case of China coronavirus
Nation

CDC confirms first US case of China coronavirus

The novel virus, which was first identified last month in Wuhan, China, has so far infected more than 300 people and killed six, in an outbreak that has been reported in five countries -- now including the United States.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports