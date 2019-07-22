(CNN) -- At least no one can complain that this fishing trip was boring.
A group of fathers and sons out fishing got more action than they anticipated when a great white shark leapt out of the water next to the charter boat and stole a fish off one boy's line.
Doug Nelson and his son joined a Saturday outing on Cape Cod Bay, off the coast of Massachusetts, he told CNN.
One of the boys on board hooked what appeared to be a "good-sized fish," Nelson said, so he grabbed his phone to capture a shot.
Instead, he filmed a close encounter with the ocean's apex predator, as a great white shark came up behind the fish the boy caught, jumped up in the air and snatched it.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed to CNN that the shark was a great white.