Snapchat down; Dick's workers out and stimulus checks for college students up in the air: today's trending stories
Snapchat down; Dick's workers out and stimulus checks for college students up in the air: today's trending stories

Here's your nightly look at the trending topics of the day. These are the most searched-for topics in the United States, according to Google.

1. Passover celebrations.

Passover in isolation dampens holiday mood in Israel

Children watch as leavened items burn in a garbage bin in final preparation for the Passover holiday in the Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

It will be a different kind of Passover this year, including seders over Zoom and matzo ball soup left on relatives' doorsteps.

The coronavirus has forced Jewish families to limit the celebratory Passover meals known as seders from extended families and friends to small, one-household affairs.

Read more.

2. Snapchat goes down

social media w/ snapchat

An outage in Google' cloud platform led to outages in the Snapchat platform earlier today.  Some users said that even logging in was proving to be problematic.

“We’re aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight - we’re looking into it,” Snapchat posted. By 2:30 in the afternoon the problem had been solved.

3. Linda Tripp

Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70

FILE - In this July 29, 1998 file photo Linda Tripp talks to reporters outside federal court in Washington.  (AP Photo/Khue Bui, File)

The woman whose secretly recorded  conversations with Monica Lewinsky about the then-intern's relationship with President Bill Clinton in the White House died on Wednesday.

When asked on Larry King Live in 2003 whether she regretted it, Tripp replied, "No, I would do it again."

See more about her life.

4. Dick's Sporting Goods.

US companies take a stand, raise age to purchase guns

 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The sporting goods retailer that it's furloughing a "significant number" of its roughly 40,000 employees beginning Sunday. Affected employees will still continue to receive their benefits.

Read more.

5. Stimulus checks

College student

The big questions still revolve around when will they arrive. There also seems to be a possibility of some help for college students, who were too old to qualify for the $500 dependent credit, but who were ineligible because of their filing status on their parents' returns.

Read the latest on your stimulus check.

Body of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's daughter recovered
Nation

Body of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's daughter recovered

The body of the daughter of former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend was located in about 25 feet of water and recovered, authorities said Monday, and they will keep searching for her son, after the two went missing following a canoeing accident last week.

