Snapchat down; Dick's workers out and stimulus checks for college students up in the air: today's trending stories

It will be a different kind of Passover this year, including seders over Zoom and matzo ball soup left on relatives' doorsteps.
The coronavirus has forced Jewish families to limit the celebratory Passover meals known as seders from extended families and friends to small, one-household affairs.
2. Snapchat goes down
An outage in Google' cloud platform led to outages in the Snapchat platform earlier today. Some users said that even logging in was proving to be problematic.
“We’re aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight - we’re looking into it,” Snapchat posted. By 2:30 in the afternoon the problem had been solved.
The woman whose secretly recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky about the then-intern's relationship with President Bill Clinton in the White House died on Wednesday.
When asked on Larry King Live in 2003 whether she regretted it, Tripp replied, "No, I would do it again."
The sporting goods retailer that it's furloughing a "significant number" of its roughly 40,000 employees beginning Sunday. Affected employees will still continue to receive their benefits.
The big questions still revolve around when will they arrive. There also seems to be a possibility of some help for college students, who were too old to qualify for the $500 dependent credit, but who were ineligible because of their filing status on their parents' returns.
