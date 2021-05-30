Some say changes at Georgia's Stone Mountain Park are not enough

"It's just the right thing to do. It's where we are in society, and our board feels strongly that changes need to be made, for not just economic reasons."

Martin O'Toole, a spokesman for the Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, says that other entertainment venues suffered even more financially last year than the park did.

"Prior to COVID coming on, they weren't having an attendance problem," O'Toole said of the park. "So what I think they're trying to do is, they're trying to bootstrap COVID as an opportunity for them to censure."

"The thing that I find most objectionable is their desire to contextualize the park, because Stone Mountain Memorial Park — Confederate Memorial Park is the full name of the statute — is protected by law," O'Toole said. "What you have is a number of people who would like to get rid of it" but they can't because it is protected by law.

"So what they want to do is they want to put their own spin on everything," O'Toole said.

The Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has a vision for the park outlined on its website. That idea includes a heritage park, something like Williamsburg, with actors in period costume and reenactors in uniform.