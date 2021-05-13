St. Louis boy feared drowned after being swept away by rip current in Texas

An 8-year-old boy from St. Louis is feared drowned after he was swept away by a rip current Tuesday night in Galveston, Texas, authorities said Thursday.

The boy and eight other family members were in the water before dark Tuesday near a jetty that didn't have a lifeguard on duty, said Peter Davis, chief of the Galveston Beach Patrol.

Davis refused to release the boy's name because he is a juvenile.

The boy apparently was near a rock wall or "groin" built about 70 yards out in the Gulf of Mexico, near 37th and Seawall Boulevard. It was windy at the time, close to twilight, and the patrol was flying a red flag signaling rough waters. People are advised not to go into the water above the waists during those conditions, Davis said.

When a patrol lifeguard drove by the shore near the group, he used a loud speaker and waved at them to get away from the rocks. "One of the lifeguards saw the boy floating," Davis said.

The lifeguard couldn't get to the boy in time. He went under and never resurfaced.

"The rip current pulled him out very quickly," Davis said.

Davis said the family members hadn't noticed the boy having trouble in the water.