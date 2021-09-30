Starting Friday, Postal Service changes may slow some deliveries, boost first-class prices for holidays

NEW YORK — Folks dropping letters in the mail starting Friday may want to add a few extra days for transit if their missives are going cross-country.

Likewise, anyone sending packages and cards around the holiday season will want to have a smidge of extra cash on hand to pay the postage piper.

The U.S. Postal Service is tweaking its delivery standards in changes set to take effect Friday. Local mail will still take two days, but mail traveling farther could take one or two days longer than the previous three-day guarantee, the USPS said last week.

The changes are negligible and might not be glaring, but their effects may be felt.

“Most first-class mail (61%) and periodicals (93%) will be unaffected by the new service standard changes,” the USPS said in its statement and accompanying fact sheet. “Standards for single-piece first-class mail traveling within a local area will continue to be two days.”

The overall goal is to increase reliability and reduce inefficiency, the USPS said, imbuing more than 70% of first-class mail volume with a delivery standard of three days.