State AGs urge support for landmark $26 billion opioid settlement

“Everyone has a common interest to get maximum participation to get a maximum amount of funds for abatement nationally,” said Joe Rice, a lead lawyer for the local governments.

Local governments have up to 120 days to join.

About half of the states have in anticipation of the settlement passed legislation or signed agreements with their localities governing how settlement money will be distributed, according to Christine Minhee, who runs an opioid litigation watchdog project supported by an Open Society Foundations Soros Justice Fellowship.

Legislation does not guarantee success. In Indiana, cities and counties representing more than half of the state’s population have opted out after a law limited their cut to 15%.

Hard-hit West Virginia had already signaled it will not participate in the settlement. Local governments in the state are pursuing a case that is on trial against distributors.

“As of now, West Virginia is very likely a ‘no’ on these agreements,” state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said.

New Hampshire, which was deeply affected by the epidemic, also has not decided whether to join the deal, said James Boffetti, an associate state attorney general.