Surging virus cases get shrugged off in many Midwestern towns

Jenna Lovaas, public health director of Jones County, Iowa, said even now that her rural county has the state's highest virus rate, people have opted not the make any changes, such as protecting themselves and others by wearing masks.

"They don't think it's real," she said. "They don't think it's going to be that bad or they just don't want to wear a mask because we've made it a whole political thing at this point."

In part, though, some of those views are hard to fight because of the reality that many people have no symptoms, and most of those who do get sick recover quickly. And treatment advances mean that those who become seriously ill are less likely to die from the virus than when it first emerged in the spring. Even though cases and the death toll are rising, infectious disease experts note that death rates appear to be falling.

Like most people, Jay Stibbe, 52, of Fargo, North Dakota, said he and his family are respectful of COVID-19 protocols and wear masks where required. However, Stibbe said he doesn't see enough "concrete information" about the virus to stop him from going about his normal life, even though North Dakota leads the nation in the number of virus cases per capita.