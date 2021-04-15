Tensions rise within Biden administration as migrant kids crowd shelters

Fifteen-year-old Ilene traveled alone from Honduras and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in mid-March. Her mother, Sarahy, who lives in Dallas, wasn’t able to speak to her until Monday, after Ilene had been in government custody for more than a month. Ilene, who told her mother she was in a shelter in San Diego, said she had been sick with COVID-19 for 14 days.

Her mother said the girl, allowed just 10 minutes to talk, seemed sad and anxious and said she had been given no medicine.

“She said ‘Mami, I don’t want to be here any more. The kids just scream and cry, the big ones and the little ones, they just are crying all the time,’ she told me,” said Sarahy. She spoke on condition that she and her daughter be identified only by their first names.

Sarahy said she sent documents to someone who said they were a government caseworker and heard nothing back. Recently, another staffer told her the government hadn’t received her paperwork.

“All they tell me is, ‘You have to wait, you have to wait, you have to wait,’” Sarahy said.