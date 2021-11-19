The Amazon lobbyists who kill U.S. consumer privacy protections

Consumer advocates were never consulted on the bill and only learned of it shortly before it passed, said Leonard Bennett, a Virginia attorney who serves on an advisory board of the National Consumer Law Center. He described the law as “anti-consumer.”

“We came to it late the way a fire department comes to a fire late: After it’s already a raging inferno,” Bennett said.

Among the few Virginia legislators opposing the bill was Ibraheem Samirah. He said he received two unsolicited political donations of $1,000 from Amazon, one about five months before the bill was considered, the other about two months after. Someone representing the company contacted Samirah each time to see if he had cashed the checks, which he called an unusual inquiry. He declined to take the money.

Amazon said the outreach to Samirah was an “administrative follow-up” because there had been some instances of Virginia lawmakers not cashing donation checks for months.

In a public hearing on the bill, Samirah tried to raise concerns but was cut off by the committee chair, who sponsored the legislation, a video of the session shows. Amazon, Samirah said, has successfully preempted safeguards for Virginians.