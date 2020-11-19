Trump administration pulls plug on some of Fed’s emergency pandemic lending programs

In a statement, the Fed said it "would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy."

Importantly, Mnuchin did allow a 90-day extension to a group of other programs that supply cash to key financial markets, including those for short-term corporate credit.

But Fed officials in recent days have emphasized that the economy is not yet out of the woods, with the pandemic spreading, millions unemployed and important business sectors suffering depression-level downturns.

In his letter to Powell, Mnuchin said that in the "unlikely event" that the lending programs are again needed, the Fed can request the Treasury to re-establish them with funding from the Treasury's own stability fund or with new money from Congress.

The programs, particularly the "Main Street" and local government landing programs, raised the prospect of trillions of dollars in central bank credit flooding into an economy that had been partially shut down in the spring to curb the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Ultimately they did not get much use.