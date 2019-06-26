WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at former special counsel Robert Mueller, accusing him without evidence of committing a crime by deleting text messages exchanged by two former FBI officials that expressed disdain for the president.
"Robert Mueller terminated their text messages. He terminated them. They're gone," Trump said. "And that's illegal. That's a crime."
His comments during a wide-ranging interview with Fox Business Network came a day after Democratic House leaders announced that Mueller had been subpoenaed to testify publicly next month about his investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and possible obstruction of justice by Trump.
"It never ends," Trump said during the interview when asked about the hearings scheduled to be held by the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. "We have no obstruction. We had no collusion."
A lawyer listed for Mueller on the House subpoena has not responded to requests for comment, nor have senior aides in the now-defunct special counsel's office.
In his comments accusing Mueller of a crime, Trump was referring to FBI agent Peter Strzok, who played a major role in the early stages of the investigation into Russian interference, and FBI lawyer Lisa Page. The two - whom Trump referred to as "pathetic lovers" - had an affair.
"Here's the problem," Trump said. "Robert Mueller, they worked for him, the two lovers were together, and they had texts back and forth. Mueller terminated them illegally . . . He terminated all of the stuff between Strzok and Page."
A report made public in December said that the Justice Department inspector general could not recover texts from the phones assigned to Strzok and Page for their work with Mueller because by the time investigators requested the devices, they had been reset in preparation for others to use them.
The report detailed glitches that complicated the inspector general's ability to recover and review messages exchanged during a five-month period ending the day Mueller was appointed.
But the inspector general wrote there was "no evidence" that Strzok and Page "attempted to circumvent" the FBI's data-retention policies, and the "content of the text messages did not appear to be a factor" in whether and how they were retained.
The report also makes no mention of Mueller playing any role in the deletion of texts.
Strzok was removed from Mueller's team in July 2017 - and ultimately fired from the FBI this year - after the communications were discovered. Page separately left the team and later the bureau.