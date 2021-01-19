Trump pardons Steve Bannon and others as one of his final acts in office

The day after Bannon's comments, Trump urged supporters to go to the Capitol because the election "was stolen from you, from me and from the country."

The pardon would bring a quick end to his criminal case, which began in August when New York federal prosecutors charged him and three others with defrauding donors of more than a million dollars as part of a fundraising campaign purportedly aimed at supporting Trump's border wall.

Bannon's pardon would trigger relief from a series of charges brought against him by New York federal prosecutors, which carried the risk of jail time. Bannon had been released on $5 million bond in August, secured by $1.75 million in cash or real property. As part of his bail conditions, he was prohibited from travel on private airplanes, yachts or boats without permission from the court.

The four men were accused of allegedly using hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to an online crowdfunding campaign called We Build the Wall for personal expenses, among other things.

Bannon and another defendant, Brian Kolfage, allegedly promised donors that the campaign, which raised more than $25 million, was "a volunteer organization" and that "100% of the funds raised ... will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose," according to the indictment.