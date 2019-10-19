WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is reversing his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders’ meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort.
Accused of using the presidency to enrich himself, Trump announced a rare backtrack on Twitter on Saturday night.
Trump, in a series of tweets, wrote: “I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. … But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! ...Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”
....Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019
The U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause prohibits government officials from receiving salaries, fees or profits from foreign and domestic governments without congressional approval.
Democrats have said they would investigate Trump’s plan to host the G7 at his property after he floated the idea in August.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers decried the choice.
“The constitution is clear: the president cannot accept gifts or payments from foreign governments. No one is above the law,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter.
In a statement, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler called the announcement “among the most brazen examples yet of the President’s corruption.” Nadler said the committee would continue investigating “regarding these matters.”
White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday told reporters that Trump will not profit from use of the property because any charges would be “at cost.” He also said using Doral "was millions of dollars cheaper" than other facilities and would lead to a “roughly 50% savings.”
“Face it, he’d be criticized regardless of what he chose to do. But, no, there’s no issue here on him profiting from this in any way, shape or form,” Mulvaney said.
Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story. Click here for continuing updates.