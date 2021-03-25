 Skip to main content
U.S. blacklists two Myanmar military-controlled companies
U.S. blacklists two Myanmar military-controlled companies

After silence strike, Myanmar protests again met with force

CORRECTS DATE - Anti-coup protesters shout slogans during a rally in Yangon, Myanmar on Thursday March 25, 2021. Protesters against last month’s military takeover in Myanmar returned to the streets in large numbers Thursday, a day after staging a “silence strike” in which people were urged to stay home and businesses to close for the day. (AP Photo)

 STR

WASHINGTON — The United States on Thursday sanctioned two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar’s military following the generals’ Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, according to a statement on the U.S. Treasury Department’s website.

The sanctions target Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Ltd. (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation Ltd. (MEC), according to a notice posted on the website.

The move by Washington freezes any assets held by the entities in the United States and is the latest in a series of sanctions following the military takeover that have targeted Myanmar’s central bank as well as top generals.

Thursday’s action is the first against the business interests of Myanmar’s military, which controls vast swaths of Myanmar’s economy with interests ranging from beer and cigarettes to telecommunications, tires, mining and real estate.

Representatives for the two entities had no immediate comment on Wednesday. Reuters had reported the sanctions had been expected.  

