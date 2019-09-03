Subscribe for 99¢

PHILADELPHIA — The United States is becoming more diverse as the white share of the population declines and Hispanic, Asian and African American populations grow — and that change is happening quickly in certain places.

While whites remain the largest racial or ethnic group nationwide, accounting for 60% of all Americans, 109 counties in 22 states from California to North Carolina went from majority white to majority nonwhite since 2000, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of Census data.

The study looked only at the counties with a minimum population of 10,000 in 2018, but those counties represent 77% of the nation's 3,142 counties and include 99% of the population.

Overall, 293 counties were majority nonwhite in 2018, most of them concentrated in California, the South and the East Coast, Pew said.

Several large, majority-white counties may flip in coming years. Those include Fairfax County, Va.; Pima County, Ariz.; Milwaukee County, Wis.; and Cobb County, Ga. All have populations that are less than 52% white.

In 21 of the 25 biggest counties by population, nonwhite groups taken together make up more than half of residents.

Eight of these counties were majority white in 2000 but have since changed: San Diego, Orange, Riverside and Sacramento in California; Clark in Nevada; Broward in Florida; Tarrant in Texas, and Wayne in Michigan.

Hispanics were the largest nonwhite population in all of those counties except in Wayne, which includes Detroit, and where the African American population was the largest nonwhite group, the study said.

Another way to consider the nation's changing demographics, Pew said, is to consider how few counties shifted the opposite way. From 2000 to 2018, only two counties went from minority white to majority white: Calhoun County in South Carolina and West Feliciana Parish in Louisiana, each with a population of only about 15,000.

Among the 109 counties that shifted from majority white to majority nonwhite between 2000 and 2018, 26 had been at least 60% white in 2000.

U.S. counties where white share of population has dropped below 50% since 2000

Note: County list includes parishes (Louisiana) and a borough (Alaska). Source: Pew Research Center analysis of 2000 decennial census and 2018 Census Bureau population estimates.

State County Total population 2000 Total population 2018 % white, non-Hispanic 2000 % white, non-Hispanic 2018 Percentage point change 2000-2018
Alaska Kodiak Island 13,916 13,345 58% 49% -9%
Alabama Barbour 29,042 24,881 51% 46% -5%
Alabama Jefferson 662,041 659,300 57% 50% -8%
Alabama Russell 49,854 57,781 56% 46% -10%
Arkansas Crittenden 50,855 48,342 51% 41% -9%
California Contra Costa 948,865 1,150,215 59% 43% -15%
California Orange 2,846,282 3,185,968 52% 40% -12%
California Riverside 1,545,320 2,450,758 52% 35% -17%
California Sacramento 1,223,578 1,540,975 59% 44% -14%
California San Diego 2,813,839 3,343,364 56% 45% -10%
California San Mateo 707,099 769,545 51% 39% -12%
California Santa Barbara 399,293 446,527 57% 44% -13%
California Stanislaus 446,850 549,815 58% 41% -17%
California Sutter 78,947 96,807 61% 45% -15%
California Ventura 753,230 850,967 57% 45% -12%
California Yolo 168,660 220,408 59% 46% -13%
Colorado Adams 348,076 511,868 63% 50% -13%
Colorado Alamosa 14,965 16,683 55% 48% -6%
Florida Broward 1,622,974 1,951,260 59% 36% -23%
Florida Hardee 26,854 27,245 55% 47% -8%
Florida Hillsborough 998,994 1,436,888 64% 48% -15%
Florida Orange 896,123 1,380,645 58% 40% -18%
Florida Osceola 172,520 367,990 60% 31% -29%
Georgia Chatham 232,372 289,195 54% 48% -6%
Georgia Crisp 22,020 22,601 54% 50% -4%
Georgia Decatur 28,252 26,575 56% 50% -6%
Georgia Douglas 92,315 145,331 76% 39% -37%
Georgia Gwinnett 588,133 927,781 67% 36% -31%
Georgia Henry 119,498 230,220 80% 42% -38%
Georgia Newton 61,906 109,541 74% 45% -29%
Georgia Rockdale 70,292 90,594 73% 30% -43%
Georgia Telfair 11,815 15,876 59% 49% -10%
Kansas Finney 40,517 36,611 52% 40% -11%
Kansas Ford 32,452 33,888 57% 39% -18%
Kansas Wyandotte 157,924 165,324 52% 41% -11%
Louisiana Caddo 251,129 242,922 52% 45% -8%
Louisiana Claiborne 16,850 15,944 52% 45% -7%
Louisiana East Baton Rouge 412,899 440,956 55% 44% -11%
Louisiana Morehouse 31,037 25,398 56% 49% -7%
Louisiana St. John the Baptist 43,181 43,184 51% 34% -17%
Massachusetts Suffolk 691,047 807,252 53% 45% -8%
Maryland Charles 120,524 161,503 67% 39% -29%
Maryland Montgomery 873,874 1,052,567 60% 43% -17%
Michigan Wayne 2,061,180 1,753,893 51% 49% -1%
Mississippi Chickasaw 19,447 17,171 56% 49% -7%
Mississippi Leake 20,930 22,763 56% 47% -9%
Mississippi Panola 34,283 34,178 50% 47% -4%
Mississippi Pike 38,957 39,563 51% 43% -8%
Mississippi Scott 28,455 28,287 55% 49% -6%
Mississippi Warren 49,668 46,176 55% 47% -8%
Mississippi Winston 20,157 18,165 55% 50% -5%
North Carolina Cumberland 302,978 332,330 53% 43% -10%
North Carolina Greene 18,957 21,012 50% 47% -3%
North Carolina Guilford 420,848 533,670 63% 50% -13%
North Carolina Lenoir 59,636 55,976 56% 49% -6%
North Carolina Mecklenburg 695,348 1,093,901 61% 46% -15%
North Carolina Nash 87,378 94,016 61% 49% -12%
North Carolina Scotland 35,952 34,810 51% 43% -8%
North Carolina Wilson 73,810 81,455 54% 47% -7%
Nebraska Colfax 10,434 10,881 73% 48% -25%
Nebraska Dakota 20,265 20,083 71% 48% -23%
New Jersey Cumberland 146,454 150,972 59% 46% -13%
New Jersey Mercer 350,773 369,811 65% 49% -16%
New Jersey Middlesex 750,275 829,685 63% 42% -20%
New Jersey Passaic 490,285 503,310 53% 41% -12%
New Jersey Union 522,507 558,067 55% 40% -15%
New Mexico Chaves 61,373 64,689 52% 39% -14%
New Mexico Colfax 14,191 12,110 50% 47% -4%
New Mexico Curry 45,050 49,437 59% 47% -12%
New Mexico Eddy 51,633 57,900 58% 46% -12%
New Mexico Lea 55,528 69,611 54% 35% -19%
New Mexico Otero 62,195 66,781 57% 48% -8%
New Mexico Sandoval 90,546 145,179 51% 43% -8%
Nevada Clark 1,375,741 2,231,647 61% 42% -19%
Oklahoma Cherokee 42,475 48,675 55% 47% -8%
Oklahoma Texas 20,098 20,455 67% 44% -23%
Texas Andrews 13,002 18,128 57% 40% -17%
Texas Bell 238,000 355,642 58% 45% -13%
Texas Brazoria 241,805 370,200 66% 46% -19%
Texas Calhoun 20,645 21,561 52% 42% -11%
Texas Ector 121,124 162,124 51% 32% -20%
Texas Gonzales 18,601 20,826 51% 41% -10%
Texas Guadalupe 88,856 163,694 60% 50% -10%
Texas Hockley 22,719 22,980 58% 46% -12%
Texas Howard 33,630 36,459 57% 48% -9%
Texas Jefferson 251,968 255,001 52% 40% -12%
Texas Lamb 14,713 13,158 51% 39% -12%
Texas Matagorda 37,919 36,552 53% 44% -9%
Texas Medina 39,318 50,921 51% 43% -8%
Texas Midland 116,034 172,578 62% 45% -17%
Texas Moore 20,123 21,485 50% 31% -19%
Texas Potter 113,655 119,648 58% 43% -14%
Texas Tarrant 1,449,290 2,084,931 62% 46% -16%
Texas Terry 12,757 12,287 50% 39% -12%
Texas Titus 28,118 33,033 60% 44% -15%
Texas Travis 811,776 1,248,743 57% 49% -8%
Texas Victoria 84,077 92,035 53% 44% -9%
Texas Ward 10,909 11,720 52% 39% -13%
Texas Wharton 41,191 41,619 53% 44% -9%
Virginia Prince William 281,317 468,011 65% 42% -23%
Virginia Danville city 48,312 40,693 53% 42% -11%
Virginia Hopewell city 22,278 22,596 61% 45% -16%
Virginia Manassas city 34,692 41,641 67% 40% -27%
Virginia Manassas Park city 10,226 17,307 68% 32% -36%
Virginia Martinsville city 15,418 12,902 54% 44% -10%
Virginia Newport News city 180,272 178,626 52% 43% -10%
Virginia Suffolk city 63,699 91,185 53% 49% -4%
Washington Adams 16,426 19,759 51% 33% -18%
Washington Yakima 222,578 251,446 57% 43% -14%

