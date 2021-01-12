U.S. labor market losing speed as COVID-19 spirals out of control

WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings fell moderately in November, but mounting layoffs amid rampant COVID-19 infections supported views that the labor market recovery from the pandemic was stalling.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report from the Labor Department on Tuesday followed on the heels of news last Friday that the economy shed workers in December for the first time in eight months. The slowing labor market and a worsening public health crisis could pressure the incoming Biden administration to deliver a bigger relief package.

Joe Biden will take over from President Donald Trump next Wednesday. The government approved nearly $900 billion in additional fiscal stimulus in late December after months of haggling, causing a delay that has also been blamed for the labor market’s struggles.

“The labor market started softening even before the latest virus shutdowns,” said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economics in Holland, Pennsylvania.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, dropped 105,000 to 6.527 million on the last day of November. Though vacancies have decreased from as high as 7.012 million in January, they remain more than double levels seen during the 2007-09 Great Recession.