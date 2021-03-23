U.S. Postal Service’s proposed revamp would mean slower mail service, higher prices

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday outlined a proposed 10-year strategic plan that would slow current first-class delivery standards and raise some prices to stem $160 billion in forecasted red ink over the next decade.

The plan would revise existing service standards for first-class mail letters from the current one to three days to one to five days. USPS said 61% of current first-class mail volume would stay at its current standard. It would shift more deliveries to trucks rather than airplanes, consolidate mail processing and cut hours at some retail locations.

USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who was named last year to head USPS, said without changes the Postal Service would need a “government bailout” — something it does not want to seek.

USPS needs significant financial relief from Congress and the Biden administration from pre-funding obligations and other changes that could address $58 billion in anticipated losses.