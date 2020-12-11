U.S. Senate advances massive defense bill, despite Trump veto threat

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Friday moved toward a vote on a wide-ranging defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has threatened to veto because it doesn’t clamp down on big tech companies he claims were biased during the election.

The vote had been expected Thursday but was delayed after Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky objected to the measure, saying it could limit Trump’s ability to draw down U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Germany.

Paul’s actions raised the specter of a brief government shutdown if a short-term spending bill caught up in the dispute is not approved by midnight Friday, but that possibility seemed to recede on Friday.

Senators voted 84-13 Friday to limit debate on the defense bill, with a final vote expected Friday afternoon. The measure has already cleared the House.

Congress has approved the bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, for nearly 60 years in a row. The current version affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.