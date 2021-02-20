United Airlines flight suffers engine failure and drops debris, safely returns to Denver airport

United Airlines told CNN there were 241 people, including 10 crew members, on Flight 328.

Pilots are heard issuing a mayday call, telling air traffic controllers "we've experienced engine failure," according to air traffic control communications with Flight 328 obtained by CNN.

Rachel Welte, a spokeswoman for the Broomfield Police Department, said in a news conference that police received calls from residents who said they'd heard a loud explosion.

"Then they just started seeing basically what they thought was a plane falling form the sky. What it was was debris," Welte said, describing the debris as "possibly some exterior pieces of the plane."

Police are working to contain the secure the large debris field for the National Transportation Safety Board, which will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.

"NTSB has opened an investigation into the Feb. 20, 2021, engine event on a United 777. Denver-based NTSB investigators are responding," NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson tells CNN.

In the meantime, Broomfield police cautioned residents to not touch or move plane debris if they see it in their yard as the NTSB "wants all debris to remain in place for investigation."