US Capitol rioter who threatened Rep. Cori Bush sentenced to 41 months for assaulting officer

Fairlamb said he had disappointed his family, including his father, who was a veteran, and noted that since his arrest he has not spoken to his brother who is a Secret Service agent, "out of respect for his position and our government."

"My life got pulled out from under me, and it's no one's fault but myself," he said.

Before handing down the sentence, Lamberth told Fairlamb he had made the right decision in accepting a plea agreement. "Had you gone to trial, I don't think there's any jury that could have acquitted you. ... You couldn't have beat this."

Lamberth said that other January 6 defendants in situations similar to Fairlamb's are "going to get a lot more" time in prison if they go to trial and would be wise to follow Fairlamb's example and plead guilty.

"The way you hit (the police officer) in the face like that, you're fortunate he wasn't injured," Lamberth said.

Fairlamb was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release following his time in prison and will have to pay $2,000 for damage done to the Capitol.

Before being escorted out of the courtroom, he blew a kiss to his wife, who was sitting in the front row with his sister and mother.