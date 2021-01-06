Watch Now: Biden says 'chaos' in Capitol 'must end now;' Trump doubles down on claims of election fraud

President-elect Joe Biden called for an end to the chaos after angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic attack aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building.

The attack came after the House and Senate began debate on a procedural challenge to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

"The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward," Biden said, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware.

"At this hour, our democracy's under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we've seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people's representatives and the Capitol Hill police sworn to protect them, and the public servants who work at the heart of our republic," Biden said.