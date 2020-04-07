What's trending Tuesday: Beer day and Oprah's new book
What's trending Tuesday: Beer day and Oprah's new book

Here's your nightly look at the trending topics of the day. There were the most searched-for topics in the United States, according to Google.

1. GRISHAM OUT AS PRESS SECRETARY

Trump shakes up press team as White House deals with virus

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single formal press briefing. She’ll take over as first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff. Read more.

2. CIVIL RIGHTS ICON LEWIS BACKING JOE BIDEN

John Lewis, once a Trump target, lines up behind Joe Biden

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Georgia congressman John Lewis' endorsement boosts the prospective Democratic presidential nominee among African American voters. Read more.

3. NATIONAL BEER DAY AND WE'RE DRINKING MORE OF IT

Beer day

The coronavirus pandemic might have more people celebrating National Beer Day this year. Beer and alcohol sales were up 55% in the third week of March compared to the same period in 2019

See the rankings of the top beers.

5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

(Doubleday via AP)

4. OPRAH PICKS HER NEXT BOOK

Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is Robert Kolker’s “Hidden Valley Road,” an in-depth account of a 1950s family in which six of 12 children were diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Read more.

5. Baseball in May? Here's a possible MLB plan

Players, managers intrigued by MLB's all-Arizona option

In this Thursday, March 12, 2015 file photo, Peoria Sports Complex Stadium host a spring training night baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

The owners and players are “increasingly focused” on an idea that would open the season as early as May and have all 30 teams playing at facilities in the Phoenix area and in front of empty stands.

Read more.

Here's a look at the five most-read stories of the day on STLtoday.com

Alton's mayor told police to crack down on 'stay-at-home' violators. They cited his wife at a bar.

Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion for COVID-19 relief

What to do if — or when — you get coronavirus symptoms, or a positive diagnosis

3 dead, 1 injured in wreck of car pursued by police on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County

The new abnormal: St. Louis restaurant owners struggle through pandemic and wonder what comes next

 

