What's trending Tuesday: Beer day and Oprah's new book

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single formal press briefing. She’ll take over as first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff. Read more.
Georgia congressman John Lewis' endorsement boosts the prospective Democratic presidential nominee among African American voters. Read more.
The coronavirus pandemic might have more people celebrating National Beer Day this year. Beer and alcohol sales were up 55% in the third week of March compared to the same period in 2019
Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is Robert Kolker’s “Hidden Valley Road,” an in-depth account of a 1950s family in which six of 12 children were diagnosed with schizophrenia.
The owners and players are “increasingly focused” on an idea that would open the season as early as May and have all 30 teams playing at facilities in the Phoenix area and in front of empty stands.
