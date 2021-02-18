White House says Texas winter storm likely due to climate change

Angry residents have trained much of their ire on ERCOT, which critics say did not heed warnings after a cold-weather meltdown in 2011 to ensure that Texas’ energy infrastructure, which relies primarily on natural gas, was winterized.

Two-thirds of the electric power that was lost during the cold was due to a lack of natural gas supplies, and one-third came from wind turbine shutdowns, said Jim Blackburn, an environmental lawyer and Rice University professor.

Abbott said on Thursday he asked the state legislature to mandate the winterization of generators.

Sherwood-Randall said the storm, which left millions of people in freezing temperatures without heat and adequate water pressure had exposed weaknesses in American infrastructure that needed to be addressed.

“Power grids across our country, particularly in Texas, are overloaded by the demands that are placed on them under these conditions, and the infrastructure is not built to withstand these extreme conditions,” she said.

Biden would lead an effort to “strengthen and harden our critical infrastructure so that it can be prepared to meet a full spectrum of challenges that we’re likely to face,” Sherwood-Randall added.

Psaki said the administration was working to hammer out a large infrastructure modernization plan that would be introduced once Congress passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.