Wienermobile gets pulled over in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin — The Wienermobile got a warning.
More accurately, the driver of one of the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels got a warning in Wisconson on Sunday that the law applies to everyone.
A deputy with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department pulled the Wienermobile over for not following the state's "Move Over Law."
The law requires drivert to change lanes to move away from vehicles on the side of the road with their flashers. If not possible, drivers must slow down to pass the vehicle at a safe speed.
The Wienermobile driver got a warning - but could have faced a fine of $249 and points against the driver's license.
A spokeswoman for the Kraft Heinz Company (owner of Oscar Mayer and the fleet of Wienermobiles) said they make sure all their drivers are up-to-date on the rules of the road. The drivers - called Hotdoggers, of course - get extensive training beofre they go out on the road in the giant hot dogs.
"We have reinforced the importance of obeying all traffic laws," said Lynne Galia, the spokeswoman.
There was no word on whether the deputy relished the traffic stop.