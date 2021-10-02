With abortion rights on the line, marches across the U.S. target the Supreme Court

The march is part of “a fight to secure, safeguard, and strengthen our constitutional right to an abortion,” Rachel O'Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women's March, said in a statement. “And it’s a fight against the Supreme Court justices, state lawmakers, and senators who aren’t on our side — or aren’t acting with the urgency this moment demands.”

In St. Louis, a crowd of a few hundred gathered at Luther Ely Smith Square Saturday morning in the shadow of the Gateway Arch to support abortion rights. They held signs and banners saying things like “Get your God out of my uterus” and “ovaries before brovaries.”

STL Women's March executive director Dana Kelly spoke to the crowd.

“Even in 2021 our bodies are still subject to decisions made by men,” she said, and then the crowd booed. “This blatant misogyny is often veiled as moral uprightness and religious adherence. But we know what the root of all these efforts to challenge abortion rights is: it is power and control.”

Reagan Barklage, national field director with Students for Life, was out with a smaller group on the steps of the Old Courthouse in St. Louis holding a large banner that said, “We are the pro-life generation.” Barklage said that she wasn’t deterred by the larger crowd across the street.