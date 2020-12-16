Without help, millions of Americans will be completely out of savings soon, study finds

NEW YORK — U.S. households across the board built up savings during the pandemic, but low-income households are burning through their cash more quickly than higher-income families and could be out of savings soon if more aid is not delivered, according to a study released on Wednesday.

By the end of October, the median low-income family spent 64% of the extra cash they accumulated this year compared with last year, leaving them with about $236 in extra cash, according to a report released Wednesday by the JPMorgan Chase Institute. In contrast, higher-income households lost just 38% of the cash cushion built up this year, and had a median $810 in savings, the study found.

“If these trends continue, we would expect low-income families to deplete their account balance gains sooner than their high-earning counterparts,” researchers noted in the report.

The JPMorgan Chase study showed that cash balances appeared steady on average after rising earlier this year, in line with a separate report released by the Federal Reserve last week showing that balances in cash, checking accounts and savings deposits rose over the three months ending in September to a record $13.4 trillion.