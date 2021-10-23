Workers are fed up. But is this really #Striketober?

Dan Osborn, a 46-year-old mechanic at a Kellogg’s factory in Omaha, said he and his co-workers had spent the last year working 12-hour shifts and forced weekends at the plant that makes Corn Flakes and Froot Loops.

The company’s proposed contract, he said, felt galling as its profits rose by 21% in 2020 and the chief executive received $11.6 million in compensation — 279 times more than the median employee.

Workers, he said, did not feel adequately compensated for their labor. If the company refused to overturn wage and benefit cuts in times of wealth, he argued, future waves of employees would face a bleak economic future.

“We have a lot of people who have second- or third-generation people working in the plant,” he said this week from the picket line. “We want to protect those future generations with good-paying jobs with good benefits, where people can have a livable wage and send their kids to college and live the American dream. That’s under threat.”

Kellogg’s refutes many of the union’s claims, saying most employees have “industry-leading pay and benefits,” with the majority earning $120,000 in 2020, and “unparalleled, no-cost comprehensive” health insurance. Most employees worked an average of 52 to 56 hours a week, it said, and 90% of the time, they volunteered for extra hours.