A federal magistrate judge in New Jersey ordered his release shortly after he was arrested in January, but the Justice Department convinced a more senior judge in Washington, DC, to block his release pending further review. A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Hale-Cusanelli worked as a security contractor at Naval Weapons Station Earle near Colts Neck, New Jersey. He held a "secret" security clearance as part of his job, prosecutors said.

The Navy launched its own internal inquiry after Hale-Cusanelli was arrested in January, and nearly three dozen of his colleagues shared stories of his alleged racist and bigoted comments. Prosecutors highlighted the Navy's findings in a filing advocating for his continued detention.

One of Hale-Cusanelli's supervisors told investigators that he would walk up to new colleagues and ask, "You're not Jewish, are you?" A petty officer claimed they heard him say, "Jews, women, and Blacks were on the bottom of the totem pole." Another contractor at the base said Hale-Cusanelli told them that Jewish people "are ruining everything and did not belong here," according to the filing.